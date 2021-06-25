How much more rain? A look at the Central Illinois forecast

LINCOLN — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois residents to be cautious as a flash flood watch is in effect throughout Friday and the weekend.

Heavy rainfall is expected across most of the area, according to meteorologists. Between 2 to 4 inches of additional rainfall is expected by Saturday morning.

"Where the ground becomes saturated, flash flooding will become more likely, especially in low-lying and flood prone area," the weather service stated. "Excessive runoff will cause small rivers, creeks and streams to rise out of their banks quickly. Rises along major rivers are also likely."

Residents and drivers should not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe," the weather service warns. "Please monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued."

Friday's weather conditions may also include strong to severe storms. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and flash flooding are primary threats, though a brief tornado is also possible, according to local meteorologists.

Temperatures on Friday are expect to reach a high near 83 degrees.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.