Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow in the evening. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. It will be a cold day in Decatur Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.