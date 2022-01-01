Decatur's evening forecast: Increasingly windy with snow showers. Low around 20F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . A 9-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
