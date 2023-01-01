Decatur's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
