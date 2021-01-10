Decatur's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26.75. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
