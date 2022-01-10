 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 11F. NNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News