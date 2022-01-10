Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 11F. NNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
