For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grain silo ripped apart near Maroa appears to be worst damage reported in Macon County.
After record high temps and tornadoes in central Illinois Tuesday, it's going to be much colder today and a chance of snow is coming back. Find out how long the snow chance will stick around here.
No snow showers around today, but they won't be staying away. Find out when snow will return, how long it will stick around, and how much will fall in our weekend forecast.
Rain and snow showers across the area today as a low-pressure system works over us. See when the activity will peak, how much snow will fall, and when it will all end in our weather update.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Decatur's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. The for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Overcast. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures w…