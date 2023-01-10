Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.