Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Mostly clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.