Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Wednesday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.