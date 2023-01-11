 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rain/snow mix in central Illinois Thursday

Rain/snow mix in central Illinois Thursday

Rain and snow showers across the area today as a low-pressure system works over us. See when the activity will peak, how much snow will fall, and when it will all end in our weather update.

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News