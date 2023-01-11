For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
