 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News