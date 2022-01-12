This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
A period of freezing rain during the afternoon Saturday may cause icy spots on roads across Central Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Tonight will be the coldest night of the season so far for Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it will get.
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Rain is …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted low…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: A few clouds overnight. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, …
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 11F. NNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezi…
For the drive home in Decatur: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 8…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. We'll see a low temperature …