Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It will be a cold day in Decatur Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.