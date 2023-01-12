 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It will be a cold day in Decatur Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News