Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

