Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.