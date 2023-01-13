 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

