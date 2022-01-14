Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 14-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.