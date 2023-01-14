 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

