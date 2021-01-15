 Skip to main content
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Decatur Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

