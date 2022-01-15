This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Decatur Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
