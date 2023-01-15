Decatur's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
