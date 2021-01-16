This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.8. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
