Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

