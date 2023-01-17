Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.