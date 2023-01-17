Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Sunday.
Widespread rain and falling temperatures with the first cold front this morning, scattered rain and snow with the second cold front this evening. Get all the details on Thursday and Friday here.
The last of the snow will come to an end this afternoon and we'll see a warming trend for the holiday weekend. Rain will be making a comeback though. Get all the details on today through MLK Day here.
Not much rain Wednesday, but that's going to change Thursday as a cold front works over central Illinois. Find out when storms are most likely, what will happen to temperatures, and if we'll see snow here.
