 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Decatur: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.86. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News