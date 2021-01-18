This evening in Decatur: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.86. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
