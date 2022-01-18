Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.