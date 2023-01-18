This evening in Decatur: Mostly cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low near 40F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SSW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Sunday.
Widespread rain and falling temperatures with the first cold front this morning, scattered rain and snow with the second cold front this evening. Get all the details on Thursday and Friday here.
The last of the snow will come to an end this afternoon and we'll see a warming trend for the holiday weekend. Rain will be making a comeback though. Get all the details on today through MLK Day here.
Lots of showers and even some thunderstorms with a warm front today. A cold front will keep the rain chance going tomorrow and eventually bring some snow. Get all the details in our weather update.
