Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Decatur Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph.