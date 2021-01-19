 Skip to main content
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Decatur Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

