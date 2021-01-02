 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Decatur: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. Sunday, Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News