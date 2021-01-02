Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. Sunday, Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.