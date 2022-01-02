Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 7F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 23-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.