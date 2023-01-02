Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.