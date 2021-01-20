 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear. Low 29F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News