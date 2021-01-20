Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear. Low 29F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. C…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 21.32. 26 degrees …
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcas…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. …
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Models are …
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. It's likely to …
Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur …
This evening in Decatur: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 20F.…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. …