Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.