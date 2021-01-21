 Skip to main content
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20.45. 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

