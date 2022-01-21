 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News