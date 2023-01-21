This evening's outlook for Decatur: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Sunday.
We dried out overnight, but we're not done with rain just yet! A cold front will arrive this afternoon causing temperatures to drop and eventually some snow to fall. Full details here.
Lots of showers and even some thunderstorms with a warm front today. A cold front will keep the rain chance going tomorrow and eventually bring some snow. Get all the details in our weather update.
No snow or rain showers today, but they're coming back! Find out when our next chance for showers will begin, when it will end, and how much snow will fall in our weekend forecast.
