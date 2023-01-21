Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.