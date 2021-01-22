For the drive home in Decatur: Clear. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
