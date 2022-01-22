Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Overcast. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 18-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.