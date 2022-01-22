Decatur's evening forecast: Overcast. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 18-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees toda…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures jus…
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25…
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. 8 degrees is today's l…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Decatur Sunday, with tempe…
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.