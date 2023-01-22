Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Decatur Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.