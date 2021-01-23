 Skip to main content
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy skies. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur tomorrow. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

