Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.