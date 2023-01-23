This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
