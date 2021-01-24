 Skip to main content
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

