This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 10F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . -1 degree is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. 8 degrees is today's l…
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today.…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a …
Decatur's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 6F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperature…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. 6 degrees is today's l…
For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it wil…