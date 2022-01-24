Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 10F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . -1 degree is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.