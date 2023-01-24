 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Showers in the evening changing over to snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It will be a cold day in Decatur Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

