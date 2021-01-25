Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. It will be a cold day in Decatur Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.