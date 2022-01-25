 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Bitterly cold. Clear skies. Low around 0F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

