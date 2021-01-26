This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 22.2. A 13-degree low is forcasted. Wednesday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
