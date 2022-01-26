Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Decatur Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get across Central and Southern Illinois.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.