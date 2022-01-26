 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Decatur Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

