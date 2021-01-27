 Skip to main content
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 31.23. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

